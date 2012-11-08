FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank fine-tunes reserve requirement rules
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Brazil central bank fine-tunes reserve requirement rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank changed rules for the calculation of reserve requirements on certain types of deposits on Thursday, in a bid to adapt regulation to new conditions in the local financial industry.

Policymakers increased the base of reference capital upon which the nation’s commercial banks calculate reserve requirements on term deposits to 3.5 billion reais ($1.7 billion) from 2.5 billion, according to a statement in the central bank’s Sisbacen regulatory newswire.

