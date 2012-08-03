UPDATE 1-Brazil banks remain cautious over delinquencies-cenbank survey

* Survey shows supply of credit to remain limited

* Banks see credit demand picking up in third quarter

* Central bank Araujo says delinquency worries “paradoxical”

By Alonso Soto and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SALVADOR, Brazil, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian banks are cautiously tightening credit, a central bank survey showed on Friday, in an indication the industry will aim to protect profits in coming months to stave off rising defaults and an economic downturn.

The central bank quarterly credit survey, which interviewed banking executives in June, underscores growing caution among banks as Brazil enters what could be a second year of below-trend economic growth.

Executives expect the supply of credit to remain restrictive for big companies, small- and medium-sized enterprises and individuals, the survey results showed.

The executives see demand for fresh loans improving in the third quarter for nearly all credit segments analyzed in the survey, signaling a more optimistic view about the economy in the second half.

“We see a slightly more defensive position in terms of supply of credit (for consumer credit to individuals), and that’s because banks are worried about delinquencies despite the improvement of the economic outlook,” Carlos Hamilton Araujo, the director in charge of the bank’s economic policy department, said in the city of Salvador. “That’s somehow paradoxical.”

Last month, Itaú Unibanco Holding and Banco Bradesco, the country’s top two private sector lenders, cut their forecasts for loan growth for this year, citing an economy that is cooling not long after it had appeared to overheat.

This new-found caution among private sector lenders is pitting them against state-run banks such as Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal -- the main tools behind President Dilma Rousseff’s strategy to bring down the cost of credit to businesses and consumers, and boost access to credit amid a slowdown.

Credit growth is forecast to slow particularly sharply in Latin America, where growth is expected to halve to 5 percent this year, as a result of stagnant credit markets throughout the world, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Friday. Only Brazil is likely to buck the trend, but mainly because of the carryover effect of prior years of double-digit lending expansion.

Outstanding loans rose 17.9 percent in June from a year ago, down from 18.3 percent in May, the central bank said last month. June’s expansion was the slowest since April 2010 on an annual basis, signaling credit growth is converging toward the central bank’s 15 percent target for 2012.