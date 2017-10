BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank expects a more stable exchange rate for the country’s currency than in the previous 12 to 15 months, central bank board member Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Thursday.

At 12:52 p.m. (1452 GMT), Brazil’s currency, the real , was trading 0.27 percent stronger at 2.0636 per U.S. dollar.