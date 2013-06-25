FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil central bank scraps reserve requirement to support currency
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2013 / 10:52 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil central bank scraps reserve requirement to support currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Tuesday it would eliminate reserve requirements on banks’ short-dollar positions beginning July 1, in another move to reduce capital controls and support the local currency after it hit a four-year low this month.

After years of trying to weaken the Brazilian real with taxes and reserve requirements, policymakers have reversed most of those measures this year as the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States boosts the dollar globally.

The real lost 0.7 percent against the greenback on Tuesday, weakening for the third straight session and accumulating a 7.5 percent slide this year.

At the beginning of June, Brazil scrapped a tax on foreign investments in local debt, a surprise move that briefly halted the real’s sharp depreciation, which threatens to stoke already high inflation in Latin America’s largest economy.

Still, the currency has lost about 3 percent this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.