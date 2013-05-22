FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts current account gap of $8.3 bln in April
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

Brazil posts current account gap of $8.3 bln in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $8.318 billion in April, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $7.222 billion, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $6.5 billion to $9 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in March was $6.873 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $5.72 billion in April, above market expectations of $5 billion.

In the 12 months through March, the current account deficit was equivalent to 3.04 percent of gross domestic product.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
