Brazil's current account gap narrows in February
March 23, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil's current account gap narrows in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $1.919 billion in February, down from a shortfall of $4.817 billion in January but above market expectations, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country was expected to post a current account deficit of $200 million, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 19 analysts.

In the 12 months through February, the deficit was equivalent to 2.67 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product, down from 2.94 percent of GDP the previous month. Brazil attracted $5.920 billion in foreign direct investment last month, the central bank said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

