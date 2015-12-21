Brazil's cenbank sees current account gap of $41 bln in 2016

BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Monday it expects the country’s current account deficit to shrink to $41 billion in 2016 from an expected gap of $62 billion this year as the trade balance improves.

A weaker real currency has helped lift exports while a deepening recession has dragged down imports in Latin America’s biggest economy. The central bank estimates foreign direct investment of $60 billion and a trade surplus of $30 billion next year.