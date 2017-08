BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit shrank unexpectedly in September from the previous month to $465 million, central bank data showed on Tuesday, a smaller gap than the $1.850 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll.

The country also attracted $5.233 billion in foreign direct investment in September, below forecasts in a Reuters poll for an inflow of $6.5 billion. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)