BRASILIA, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account surplus of $1.153 billion in April, central bank data showed on Tuesday, in line with market estimates after a record trade surplus in the month.

The country attracted $5.577 billion in foreign direct investment in March, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)