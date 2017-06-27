BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil posted a current account surplus of $2.884 billion in May, central bank data showed on Tuesday, slightly below market estimates after a record trade surplus in the month.
The country attracted $2.926 billion in foreign direct investment in May, above forecasts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.