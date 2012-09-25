Brazil posts current account deficit of $2.568 bln in August

BRASILIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.568 billion in August, central bank data showed on Tuesday, slightly larger than forecast.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $2.4 billion, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $2.1 billion to $3.6 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in July was $3.766 billion, the central bank said last month.

The central bank also raised its forecast for foreign direct investment to $60 billion in 2012 from a previous estimate of $50 billion. It also lowered its projected current account deficit to $53 billion this year from a previous $56 billion.