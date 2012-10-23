Brazil posts current account deficit of $2.6 bln in Sept

BRASILIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.596 billion in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday, larger than forecast.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $2.45 billion, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $1.6 billion to $3.45 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in August was $2.57 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $4.393 bln in September, down from $5.03 billion in August but more than the expected $4 billion.