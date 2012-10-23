FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil posts current account deficit of $2.6 bln in Sept
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil posts current account deficit of $2.6 bln in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.596 billion in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday, larger than forecast.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $2.45 billion, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $1.6 billion to $3.45 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in August was $2.57 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $4.393 bln in September, down from $5.03 billion in August but more than the expected $4 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.