Brazil posts current account gap of $6.87 bln in March
April 24, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil posts current account gap of $6.87 bln in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.873 billion in March, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6 billion, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $5 billion to $7.19 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in February was $6.625 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $5.739 billion in March, above market expectations of $4.2 billion.

In the 12 months through March, the current account deficit was equivalent to 2.93 percent of gross domestic product.

