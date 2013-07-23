Brazil posts $3.953 bln current account deficit in June

BRASILIA, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.953 billion in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $4.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $5.6 billion to $4.2 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in May was $6.420 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $7.17 billion in June, above market expectations of $5.5 billion.