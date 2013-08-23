FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts $9.018 bln current account deficit in July
August 23, 2013 / 1:37 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil posts $9.018 bln current account deficit in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $9.018 billion in July, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $8.4 billion, according to the median forecast of 17 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $7.4 billion to $9.4 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in June was $3.953 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $5.212 billion in July, below market expectations of $5.35 billion.

