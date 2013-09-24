FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil posts $5.5 bln current account deficit in August
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 5:37 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil posts $5.5 bln current account deficit in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.505 billion in August, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $5.1 billion, according to the median forecast of 23 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $8.2 billion to $4.3 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in July was $9.018 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $3.775 billion in August, above market expectations of $3.5 billion.

Brazil’s central bank also revised down its estimates for the country’s trade surplus in 2013 to $2 billion from $7 billion previously.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.