FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil posts $2.629 bln current account deficit in September
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 12:38 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil posts $2.629 bln current account deficit in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.629 billion in September, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $1.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 22 analysts in a Reuters survey. Brazil’s current account deficit in August was $5.505 billion.

The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $1.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $4.770 billion in September, in line with market expectations of $4.8 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.