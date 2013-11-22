FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts $7.132 bln current account deficit in October
November 22, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil posts $7.132 bln current account deficit in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $7.132 billion in October, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $7.0 billion, according to the median forecast of 18 analysts in a Reuters survey. Brazil’s current account deficit in September was $2.629 billion.

The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $7.5 billion to $3.4 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $5.632 billion in October, above market expectations of $5.3 billion.

