FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's current account gap widens to $4.166 bln in October
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's current account gap widens to $4.166 bln in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $4.166 billion in October, compared with a shortfall of $3.076 billion in September, central bank data showed on Thursday.

In the 12 months through October, the deficit was equivalent to 4.02 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product, down from 4.18 percent of GDP the previous month. Brazil attracted $6.712 billion in foreign direct investment last month, the central bank said.

The country was expected to post a current account deficit of $3.7 billion, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.