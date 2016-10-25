FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil's external gap shrinks unexpectedly in September
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's external gap shrinks unexpectedly in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit shrank unexpectedly in September to its smallest for the month in nine years, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The current account gap narrowed to $465 million from $579 million in August, a smaller gap than the $1.850 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll.

The country also attracted $5.233 billion in foreign direct investment in September, below forecasts in a Reuters poll for an inflow of $6.5 billion.

A recession in its second year has dragged down imports and profit remittances, the central bank said.

The fast reduction of Brazil's current account deficit has contributed to a recent strengthening of the exchange rate to the highest in more than one year.

In the first nine months of the year, the deficit totaled $13.5 billion, well below the $49.2 billion recorded in the same period of last year.

The deficit in the 12 months through September equaled to 1.31 percent of gross domestic product, down from 4.09 percent in September 2015.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.