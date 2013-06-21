UPDATE 1-Brazil May current account gap widens, 2013 gap estimate hiked

* Gap widens to $6.420 bln in May, more than estimated

* Central bank revises up 2013 gap to $75 bln

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account deficit widened in May as the trade balance remained weak, central bank data showed on Friday, continuing a deteriorating pattern this year and prompting the central bank to widen its forecast for the full-year deficit.

The current account deficit was $6.42 billion in May, wider than expectations for a gap of $6.2 billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts surveyed by Reuters. In May 2012, the gap was $3.422 billion.

The central bank revised its forecast for the current account deficit in 2013, widening it to $75 billion from $67 billion previously, and acknowledging that foreign direct investment would not cover that gap as it has in previous years.

The central bank expected a wider full-year current account gap largely because of a sharp revision in the bank’s estimate for the 2013 trade surplus, which it more than halved to $7 billion.

The bank kept its estimate for foreign direct investment unchanged at $65 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $3.880 billion in May, above market expectations for $2.9 billion.

In the 12 months through May, the current account deficit was equivalent to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product, the highest in over a decade.