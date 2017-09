BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Wednesday the government’s primary surplus goal for next year will help reduce the country’s gross debt and stabilize net debt.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the government’s 2016 budget guidelines, Barbosa said the country’s debt levels will also depend on economic performance and interest rate levels. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Diane Craft)