Brazil issues nearly $10 bln in debt for central bank portfolio
January 4, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil issues nearly $10 bln in debt for central bank portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Treasury issued 40 billion reais ($9.91 billion) in new debt on Monday to provide liquidity for central bank monetary policy operations, the finance ministry said.

The issuance was equally divided between fixed-rate notes known as LTN and floating-rate notes known as LFT.

“The issuance is necessary to keep daily liquidity conditions balanced, so that market Selic interest rates are in line with the target set by the monetary policy committee, Copom,” the ministry said in a statement.

$1 = 4.0380 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese

