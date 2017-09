BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday raised its 2015 forecast for the country’s gross debt to 67.2 percent of the gross domestic product from 62.7 percent previously.

The bank’s economic research chief, Tulio Maciel, said the revision was due to the government’s cut of the primary budget surplus goal to 0.15 percent of GDP this year. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)