Brazil could sell global bonds again this year -official
March 28, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil could sell global bonds again this year -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government could issue global bonds again this year if market conditions allow it, the treasury’s interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said on Monday.

“There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market,” Secunho said in a press briefing.

Brazil sold a $1.5 billion 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

