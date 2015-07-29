FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil says risk of public debt approaching 70 pct of GDP reduced
July 29, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil says risk of public debt approaching 70 pct of GDP reduced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - The risk of Brazil’s public debt approaching 70 percent of gross domestic product is greatly reduced, even with modest economic growth, the country’s finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government last week slashed the country’s fiscal savings targets for this and the next two years, prompting economists and analysts to forecast that Brazil’s debt burden was going to climb above 70 percent of GDP in coming years. Debt-to-GDP ratio levels are closely watched by rating agencies as a measurement of a country’s financial health.

Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday threatened to strip Brazil of its investment-grade rating next year because of the challenges President Dilma Rousseff faces to improve fiscal accounts and re-start economic growth. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte)

