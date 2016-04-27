Brazil's Supreme Court delays vote on recalculating state debt

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday delayed for 60 days a decision on whether to allow states to recalculate debt that they hold with the cash-strapped federal government.

Earlier this month, the court ruled to allow Santa Catarina state to recalculate its debt, replacing compound interest rates for linear rates. Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa had warned that the ruling would create a dangerous precedent to sharply reduce interest payments. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by James Dalgleish)