Brazil to toughen rules for local governments to get credit

BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian federal government will harden rules to grant credit guarantees to states and municipalities to put a lid on a surge in the country’s debt levels that threatens its finances, the Treasury said on Thursday.

The Treasury said it will set credit limits as part of its new policies and create a committee for guidelines and to analyze guarantee requests. Following a series of debt crises in the 1990s, Brazilian states and municipalities are required to ask the federal government for credit guarantees and permission to borrow.

“These policies aim to reconcile the guarantees with the fiscal targets of the public sector, priority programs of the federal government and repayment capacity of subnational entities,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Over the last four years the government of President Dilma Rousseff allowed subnationals to get more debt in hopes of reviving a lackluster economy.

However, a deepening recession is now curbing revenues, compromising the finances of local states and municipalities that were forced to delay payments to employees and cut local programs.

Heavy public spending and steep tax cuts during the first four years of the Rousseff administration pushed up Brazil’s public sector debt to levels considered alarming by rating agencies that have cut the country’s credit grade.

In nearly five years, the Brazil’s gross debt has risen 10 percentage points to 66 percent in September, according to central bank data. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)