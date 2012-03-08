FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Brazil may boost debt buybacks to tame real
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 3-Brazil may boost debt buybacks to tame real

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Govt could buy back all foreign debt due up to 2015
    * Sale of real-denominated debt helps in "currency war"
    * Brazil net financing needs at 362.34 bln reais


    By Luciana Otoni and Tiago Pariz	
    BRASILIA, March 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government
is considering buying back all $15 billion of its foreign debt
with maturities up to 2015, in a bid  to tame a surge in the
local currency, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said on
Thursday. 	
    Augustin said the government could increase the $7.4 billion
it has at hand to buy back that foreign debt to mop up an excess
of U.S. dollars in the local market that are bolstering the real
.	
    "We don't believe there is a limit. If we think there is a
need for us to speed up (buybacks) then we will do so," Augustin
told reporters in Brasilia.	
     The $15 billion in debt is equivalent to about 30 percent
of the Brazilian federal government external debt.  	
     The sale of real-denominated debt abroad could also help in
what he and other government officials have dubbed the global
"currency war."	
    President Dilma Rousseff has said rich nations are flooding
global markets with cheap money to artificially depreciate their
currencies and help their manufacturers, to the detriment of
Brazilian exporters.	
    Her government has resumed action to fight the appreciation
of the real, which gained around 8 percent in the first two
months of this year and is considered one of the world's most
overvalued currencies.	
    The central bank surprised analysts by accelerating the pace
of interest rate cuts on Wednesday, in a move to help industries
hit hard by the stronger real. More problems for the industrial
sector could jeopardize a feeble recovery in Latin America's
biggest economy.  	
    The more aggressive rate cut pushed down the real, which was
trading 0.80 percent weaker in Thursday afternoon trading.	
    	
    STRONG SIGNAL	
    The possibility of more debt buybacks also added
to the real's losses in the session, analysts say.	
    "I think this (buyback announcement) could have a
significant effect on the market because it shows that the
government is committed to fight the appreciation of the real," 
said Luciano Rostagno, WestLB chief strategist for Brazil. 	
    In 2011, the Treasury bought back $1.87 billion in
dollar-denominated debt. 	
    Augustin added that the government could also change rules
to include longer maturity foreign debt in repurchases.
Currently, the Treasury is only allowed to buy U.S. dollars to
buy back foreign paper that matures in less than four years.  	
    Industries ranging from automakers to shoe and food
producers have been hurt by the strong real, raising their costs
and flooding the local market with cheaper imports from abroad. 	
    Brazil's federal public debt should reach up to 2.05
trillion Brazilian reais ($1.16 trillion) in 2012, up from the
1.866 trillion reais in debt at the end of 2011, the treasury
said in its 2012 debt financing plan presentation on Thursday. 	
    Net financing needs for the year are forecast at 362.34
billion reais.	
    Augustin said the government planned to sell more debt
abroad in coming weeks, but was still mulling the currency it
will be denominated in. 	
    This year Brazil secured its lowest interest rate ever, in a
foreign debt sale in January amid renewed international appetite
for emerging market assets. The government sold $750 million in
dollar-denominated debt due in 2021 at a price of 110.997 cents
on the dollar to yield 3.449 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.