Brazil may sell global debt again later this year, official says

BRASILIA, May 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government could issue more global bonds later this year to provide a benchmark for domestic corporate issuers, the head of the Treasury's debt operations, Leandro Secunho, said on Friday.

Brazil sold a $1.5 billion 2026 dollar-denominated global bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade credit rating last year.

A global bond is debt issued by a country in a foreign currency offered to international investors.