Brazil central bank sees wider current account deficit in 2013
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil central bank sees wider current account deficit in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank revised
down its forecast for the current account deficit in 2012 to
$52.5 billion from $53 billion previously, but expects the
deficit to widen in 2013 to $65 billion, the bank said on
Tuesday.
    Below are the central bank forecasts for Brazil's balance of
payments in 2012 and 2013:
      
 ($ bln)                   2012                     2013
                           previous   new forecast  forecast
                           forecast                 
 Current account deficit        53.0          52.5      65.0
 FDI                            60.0          63.0      65.0
 Trade balance                  18.0          19.0      17.0
 Profit remittances             24.0          23.7      30.0

