BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s larger-than-expected primary fiscal deficit in August will make it more difficult for the government to meet its budget savings goal for 2014, a central bank official said on Tuesday.

Still, the bank expects Brazil’s public sector debt to fall to 35 percent of gross domestic product in September, said Tulio Maciel, head of the central bank’s economic research department. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)