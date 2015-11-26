FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't posts 12.3 bln reais primary deficit in Oct
November 26, 2015

Brazil central gov't posts 12.3 bln reais primary deficit in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit of 12.279 billion reais ($3.27 billion) in October, nearly double the gap in the previous month as a crippling recession dragged down revenues, according to Treasury data released on Thursday.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 6.9 billion reais in September.

It is the sixth straight monthly gap for Brazil, which is expected to post a record deficit this year. ($1 = 3.7537 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

