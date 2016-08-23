FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil external deficit widens to $4 bln in July
August 23, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil external deficit widens to $4 bln in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit widened in July to $4.050 billion, central bank data showed on Tuesday, a bigger shortfall than expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The country attracted $78 million in foreign direct investment in July, contrary to forecasts in a Reuters poll for an outflow of $500 million.

Brazil posted a current account surplus of $2.479 billion in June, and a deficit of $5.864 billion in July 2015. The market expected a shortfall of $3.6 billion for July. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)

