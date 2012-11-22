Brazil's current account gap widens in October to $5.4 bln

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.431 billion in October, central bank data showed on Thursday, larger than forecast.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $4.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 17 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $3.7 billion to $6.5 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in September was $2.6 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $7.7 billion in October, up from $4.4 billion in September and more than the expected $6 billion.