FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's current account gap widens in October to $5.4 bln
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's current account gap widens in October to $5.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.431 billion in October, central bank data showed on Thursday, larger than forecast.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $4.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 17 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $3.7 billion to $6.5 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in September was $2.6 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $7.7 billion in October, up from $4.4 billion in September and more than the expected $6 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.