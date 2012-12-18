FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's current account gap widens in Nov to $6.3 bln
December 18, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's current account gap widens in Nov to $6.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.265 billion in November, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6 billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $4.8 billion to $6.9 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in October was $5.431 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $4.587 billion in November, down from $7.73 billion in October but more than the expected $3 billion.

