Brazil's current account gap widens in Dec to $8.4 bln
January 23, 2013

Brazil's current account gap widens in Dec to $8.4 bln

BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $8.413 billion in December, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.5 billion, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $6 billion to $7.735 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in November was $6.265 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $5.358 billion in December, up from $4.587 billion in November and more than the $3.6 billion forecast in the Reuters poll.

