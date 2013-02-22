Brazil current account gap widens in January to $11.37 bln

BRASILIA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $11.371 billion in January, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $9.6 billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $8.3 billion to $11.4 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in December was $8.413 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $3.703 billion in January, down from a previously reported $5.358 billion in December and less than the expected $4.5 billion.