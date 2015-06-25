Brazil expects no Petrobras, Eletrobras dividends this year

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is not working with expectations that state-controlled companies Petróleo Brasileiro SA and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will pay out dividends this year, National Treasury Secretary Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday.

The companies, commonly known as Petrobras and Eletrobras, respectively, have gone through strains in their business over the past year. The treasury owns stakes in them. Usually companies remit dividend payments for the prior fiscal year during the second quarter of every year. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)