Brazil's Easter sales flat, saved by last-minute spike -Serasa
#Market News
April 6, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Easter sales flat, saved by last-minute spike -Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail activity in the week leading up to Easter was flat compared with the same stretch of last year, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on Monday, reflecting the weakest retail performance for the holiday in at least nine years.

The commercial activity index would have fallen during the week of March 30 to April 5 if not for a burst of promotional activity over the weekend, the research firm said. The index rose 3.2 percent on Easter weekend compared with the 2014 holiday.

In Brazil’s biggest city, Sao Paulo, retail activity fell 3.7 percent in the full week, according to Serasa, underscoring the grim mood in the country’s business capital.

Serasa’s commercial activity index, which is based on checks of its credit database, began in 2007. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
