FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff to announce power rate reduction-reports
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Rousseff to announce power rate reduction-reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Rousseff to trim rates for consumers, companies

* May unveil terms for license renewal, Valor says

* Rousseff’s office declines to comment on report

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, concerned over the eroding competitiveness of industry and stubbornly high consumer prices, plans to announce a reduction in electricity rates and terms for the renewal of expiring power distribution licenses, newspaper reports said on Thursday.

Rousseff is expected to unveil cuts on industrial electricity rates of as much as 20 percent when she addresses the nation late on Thursday, newspaper Brasil Econômico said. Consumers are likely to get a 10 percent cut in their electricity bills, Valor Econômico reported, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

A spokeswoman at the presidential palace in Brasilia did not have an immediate comment on the reports.

The plan is part of a broader package of measures by Rousseff to trim the costs of doing business in Brazil, where manufacturers have been burdened by higher labor and operating costs and increasing foreign competition. Industrial output in Brazil contracted 2.5 percent in the second quarter on a sequential basis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.