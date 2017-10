BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy shed a net 130,629 payroll jobs in November, the Labor Ministry said on Friday, amid a recession in Latin America’s largest country.

Brazilian companies were expected to have laid off a net 162,000 workers in November, according to the median forecast of seven economists. Brazil lost 169,000 jobs in October. (Reporting by Camila Moreira; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)