Brazil's unemployment rate rises to 10.2 pct in Dec-Feb
April 20, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Brazil's unemployment rate rises to 10.2 pct in Dec-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national unemployment rate rose to 10.2 percent in the three months through February, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, slightly above market expectations in a Reuters poll.

The median forecast of 16 economists surveyed by Reuters projected the unemployment rate at 10.1 percent. Brazil’s jobless rate has risen sharply from 6.5 percent at end-2014 as the country entered its worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

