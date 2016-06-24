FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil sheds 72,615 jobs in May - Labor Ministry
June 24, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil sheds 72,615 jobs in May - Labor Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy shed a net 72,615 payroll jobs in May, the Labor Ministry said on Friday, as the country went through the second year of a severe recession.

Job cuts intensified compared with April, when Brazilian companies shed 62,844 payroll jobs, but moderated from May 2015, when the workforce lost 115,599 in headcount. Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent for a second straight year in 2016, with more than 11 million workers officially considered as unemployed. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

