10 months ago
Brazil's economy sheds more jobs than expected in September
October 26, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's economy sheds more jobs than expected in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil shed a net 39,282 payroll jobs in September, the Labor Ministry said on Wednesday, as the economy continues to reel from a second year of deep recession.

The number of job cuts increased from August, when Brazilian companies shed 33,953 payroll jobs, but eased from September 2015, when the economy lost 95,602 jobs. Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent for a second straight year in 2016, with 12 million workers officially unemployed. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese)

