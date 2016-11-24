FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
Brazil economy sheds 74,748 jobs in October
November 24, 2016 / 6:15 PM / in 9 months

Brazil economy sheds 74,748 jobs in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil shed a net 74,748 payroll jobs in October, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday, as the economy continues to reel from a second year of deep recession.

The number of job cuts increased from September, when Brazilian companies shed 39,282 payroll jobs, but was below market expectations for a drop of 89,000 jobs. Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent for a second straight year in 2016, with 12 million workers officially unemployed. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

