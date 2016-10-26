FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil sheds more jobs than expected in September
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 6:55 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil sheds more jobs than expected in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on cuts, breakdown by sector)

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Job cuts in Brazil increased unexpectedly in September, according to government data, in another sign that the country's two-year-long recession took a turn for the worse.

Brazil shed a net 39,282 payroll jobs in September, the Labor Ministry said on Wednesday, compared with 33,953 job cuts in August and 95,602 in September 2015.

Economists expected payroll jobs to decrease by 16,000 in September, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent for a second straight year in 2016. With 12 million workers officially considered unemployed, the economy shed 1.6 million jobs over the past 12 months.

In September, the Labor Ministry recorded a net 27,591 job cuts at construction companies and 15,144 job losses at services firms. Manufacturers and retailers reported job gains, but hired only 9,363 and 3,940 workers in the month, respectively. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
