UPDATE 2-Brazil jobless rate remains at record high in September

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate remained at a record high in the three months through September, government data showed on Thursday, with 12 million workers unemployed after two years of a severe recession.

The national unemployment rate of 11.8 percent was unchanged from the three months through August, statistics agency IBGE said.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 11.9 percent.

Brazil's unemployment rate has nearly doubled from a record low in 2013 amid the country's worst downturn in at least eight decades, high interest rates and a political crisis.

Economists expect joblessness to keep rising in coming months, weighing on consumption and complicating policymakers' efforts to restore economic growth.

However, high unemployment also helped the central bank reduce inflation, leading to last week's interest rate cut, its first in four years.

Wages discounted for inflation fell 2.1 percent in the three months through September compared with the same period a year earlier, to 2,015 reais ($640.30).

Labor Ministry data on Wednesday showed job cuts increased unexpectedly in September.

The ministry said Brazil shed a net 39,282 payroll jobs in September, compared with 33,953 job cuts in August and 95,602 in September 2015.

Economists had expected payroll jobs to decrease by 16,000 in September, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.