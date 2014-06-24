FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil adds 58,836 jobs in May, worst result since 1992
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil adds 58,836 jobs in May, worst result since 1992

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy added a net 58,836 payroll jobs in May, the Labor Ministry said on Tuesday, well below market expectations and the worst result for the month in more than two decades.

Economists had expected the economy to add 93,000 positions last month, according to the median forecast of 7 analysts in a Reuters poll. The lowest estimate was for the creation of 52,000 jobs that month.

Brazil added 105,000 jobs in April.

The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after three years of meager growth, but unemployment remains around record lows as more Brazilians opt to dedicate time to education and training. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

