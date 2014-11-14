FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil payrolls shrink by 30,283 jobs in October, government says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy lost 30,283 net payroll jobs in October, the worst result for the month in at least 15 years, labor ministry data showed on Friday.

Latin America’s largest economy was expected to have added 56,000 payroll jobs in October, according to the median forecast of five economists. Brazil added 123,785 jobs in September.

Brazil’s job market has worsened sharply this year as the economy slipped into a recession. Still, unemployment has remained near record lows because an increasing number of young adults has passed up jobs to dedicate more time to education. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

